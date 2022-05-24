Kellyanne Conway Spills On Her Marriage To A Vocal Trump Critic

According to an interview with People published on May 24, Kellyanne Conway claimed her husband George had "zero tweets" in 2016, and it wasn't until Trump's presidency that he became an avid user of the platform. Since then, she estimates George has made 100,000+ anti-Trump tweets and labeled his criticisms of her former boss "cheating by tweeting."

"His daily deluge of insults violated our marriage vows to 'love, honor, and cherish' each other," Conway wrote in an excerpt of "Here's the Deal." She compared his Twitter behavior to a real affair, writing, "I found it increasingly hard for me to compete with George's Twitter fling. She's not even hot. She doesn't even have a personality. How can I compete with that?" Tensions between husband and wife deepened when George Conway became a co-founder of the Lincoln Project, an organization of anti-Trump conservatives that fought against his re-election. When Trump called George "a total loser," Kellyanne defended Trump. "You think he shouldn't respond when somebody, a non-medical professional, accuses him of having a mental disorder?" she told Politico in 2019. "You think he should just take that sitting down?"

However, Kellyanne isn't the only one to accuse George of harming their family. In 2021, daughter Claudia Conway accused George of stepping out, captioning a now-deleted TikTok, "My dad dipping this morning saying he wants nothing to do with our family and leaving for good," per OK!. That said, the Conways are still legally married even as Kellyanne immortalizes their struggles in her book.