Ant Anstead Wants To Make One Point Clear Amid Christina Haack Custody Drama

Ant Anstead and Christina Hall are dealing with custody drama over their son, Hudson, who is now 2 years old. The former couple was married for two years before they split up in September 2020 and Hall filed for divorce shortly after, according to Us Weekly. They got married in December 2018 and Hall gave birth to their son nearly a year later. Their divorce was finalized in 2021 with an agreement of shared custody of Hudson.

In September 2020, Hall took to Instagram to break her silence on the split, "Sometimes our calling is bigger than our plans. I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls," she continued, "Instead of getting stuck in these "setbacks" I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow."

After receiving flak for being an "absent mother" amid the split, Hall asked people to stop "parent shaming" because she was indeed active in her kids' lives, per Instagram. She also asked people to stop taking sides because "there is no side to choose." And while Hall and Anstead's relationship was over, it appeared that they were successfully co-parenting their son. However, there was more going on behind the scenes and plenty of drama that came to light.