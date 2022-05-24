Ant Anstead Wants To Make One Point Clear Amid Christina Haack Custody Drama
Ant Anstead and Christina Hall are dealing with custody drama over their son, Hudson, who is now 2 years old. The former couple was married for two years before they split up in September 2020 and Hall filed for divorce shortly after, according to Us Weekly. They got married in December 2018 and Hall gave birth to their son nearly a year later. Their divorce was finalized in 2021 with an agreement of shared custody of Hudson.
In September 2020, Hall took to Instagram to break her silence on the split, "Sometimes our calling is bigger than our plans. I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls," she continued, "Instead of getting stuck in these "setbacks" I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow."
After receiving flak for being an "absent mother" amid the split, Hall asked people to stop "parent shaming" because she was indeed active in her kids' lives, per Instagram. She also asked people to stop taking sides because "there is no side to choose." And while Hall and Anstead's relationship was over, it appeared that they were successfully co-parenting their son. However, there was more going on behind the scenes and plenty of drama that came to light.
Ant Anstead reveals the 'last thing' he wants
According to Us Weekly, Ant Anstead filed for full custody of his and Christina Hall's son, Hudson, in April. Court documents obtained by TMZ reveal that Anstead claims Hall had been missing a lot during their son's upbringing. He claimed that Hall only sees Hudson nine days a month on average and has left him in unsafe predicaments on numerous occasions.
The parents have been publicly feuding on and off social media for quite some time now, but Anstead wants to make one thing clear. When a fan commented "Don't take away Hudson from his Mum" in a recent Instagram post, he replied, "Huh? Who told you that? That's the LAST thing I want!" But despite such, Anstead's request for full custody was denied immediately, according to Us Weekly. The judge explained that Anstead provided "insufficient" evidence and that Hall was not given a long enough heads up about the custody request. The battle, however isn't over. A hearing will take place with both parents present on June 28.
In April, Hall told Page Six, "What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested." She continues, "I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them."