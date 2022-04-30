Christina Hall Furiously Speaks Out Amid Ant Anstead Custody Drama
The custody battle between Christina Hall and ex-husband Ant Anstead is at an all-time high. As fans know, Hall and Anstead linked up following her divorce from husband and "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek El Moussa. Anstead and Hall were married for less than two years and share one son, 2-year-old Hudson. Since their split, Hudson has been spending time with both of his parents.
In late April, many were surprised to find out that Anstead had filed an emergency motion for sole custody of his son. According to Radar Online, the motion sought to give Hall "visitation rights," but strip her of joint custody. Anstead listed several allegations against his former spouse, including using her son as a pawn on social media, per TMZ. Anstead also slammed her over Hudson's bad sunburn when he was in Hall's care. Among other things, he stated that Hall didn't reveal a COVID diagnosis, which brought his girlfriend Renee Zellweger's production to a halt.
Hours after he filed, a judge denied Anstead's motion to gain full custody of Hudson because there wasn't enough evidence. The judge also felt like Hall didn't have a fair amount of time to defend herself. "What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested," Hall said in a statement, adding that, even though she's had "ups and downs," she's a good mom.
Christina Hall files legal papers of her own
Christina Hall is speaking out amid her headline-making custody battle with ex Ant Anstead. The "Flip or Flop" star took to court to weigh in on the situation in new legal docs shared by Page Six. In the filing, Hall admitted she was "shocked" by Anstead asking a judge for full custody of their 2-year-old son, Hudson, and she didn't stop there. "I will not speculate as to his true motivations, but Hudson's best interest is not what is motivating his application to the Court," Hall said in the statement, adding that Anstead wants to "tarnish" her name with "his false allegations." She also claims to have offered to resolve the situation confidentially, but said Anstead wouldn't cooperate.
In addition, she claimed Anstead left for the United Kingdom on a whim, leaving Hudson in her care for 10 days. "[Anstead] states he wants me to have a 'step-up plan' that would eventually match what I have with my other children," another part of the document states. "He omits the fact that per the terms of our judgment, I already have a matching schedule for all three children." Wow, that's a lot of issues packed into one doc.
Amid the custody battle, Christina's husband, Josh Hall, has shown his support for Christina on social media. He shared a photo with Christina and her three kids, raving over what an "incredible woman" Christina is, while vowing to be the "best example" for her kids.