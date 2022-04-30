Christina Hall Furiously Speaks Out Amid Ant Anstead Custody Drama

The custody battle between Christina Hall and ex-husband Ant Anstead is at an all-time high. As fans know, Hall and Anstead linked up following her divorce from husband and "Flip or Flop" co-star Tarek El Moussa. Anstead and Hall were married for less than two years and share one son, 2-year-old Hudson. Since their split, Hudson has been spending time with both of his parents.

In late April, many were surprised to find out that Anstead had filed an emergency motion for sole custody of his son. According to Radar Online, the motion sought to give Hall "visitation rights," but strip her of joint custody. Anstead listed several allegations against his former spouse, including using her son as a pawn on social media, per TMZ. Anstead also slammed her over Hudson's bad sunburn when he was in Hall's care. Among other things, he stated that Hall didn't reveal a COVID diagnosis, which brought his girlfriend Renee Zellweger's production to a halt.

Hours after he filed, a judge denied Anstead's motion to gain full custody of Hudson because there wasn't enough evidence. The judge also felt like Hall didn't have a fair amount of time to defend herself. "What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested," Hall said in a statement, adding that, even though she's had "ups and downs," she's a good mom.