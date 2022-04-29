Christina Hall And Ant Anstead's Co-Parenting Relationship Just Took A Turn For The Worse

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard don't have a monopoly on messy divorces. The dissolved relationship between HGTV stars Christina Hall and Ant Anstead continues to make news, even though they filed for divorce in 2020, less than two years after marrying.

It was the second marriage for both Anstead and Hall, as Hall has two young children, Taylor and Brayden, with her "Flip or Flop" co-host Tarek El Moussa. British-born Anstead has two teenage children, Amelie and Archie, from his previous marriage, according to People. Adding to their blended family, Hall and Anstead have a child together, Hudson London, from their short-lived marriage. Hall is currently married to real estate agent Joshua Hall, who she started dating a mere two weeks after divorcing Anstead, per E! News. As for Anstead, he's totally smitten with Renée Zellweger, whom he started dating in June 2021 after she appeared on his show "Celebrity IOU: Joyride."

It seemed like Hall and Anstead settled their divorce amicably in November 2020, agreeing to joint physical and legal custody of 2-year-old Hudson. But as calm as things might have appeared, there's a storm brewing now, as Anstead took a step Hall was not expecting.