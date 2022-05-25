Rebel Wilson's Photo With Prince Harry Proves There's No Bad Blood Over Her Cheeky Joke

Compared to some of the criticism (and straight up attacks) that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive from the media on a near daily basis, Rebel Wilson's cheeky joke ahead of hosting the BAFTAs barely registers. The Australian actor referred to the lyrics, "I like to be in America / Okay by me America," from "West Side Story" as "Meghan and Harry's new theme song," during an appearance on ITV's "This Morning," per NME. Wilson was obviously joking about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to leave royal duties behind and move to the United States permanently. As far as jabs go, it wasn't exactly the sharpest, but it still could make you wonder if Wilson is taking sides in the royal feud.

Well, if Wilson is taking sides, the photo of herself with Prince Harry that she posted to Instagram, as well as the caption, might give you an idea of which side that would actually be.