Rebel Wilson Makes A Hilarious Quip About Meghan And Harry
Rebel Wilson is hosting the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards in 2022. The Australian native didn't waste any time and is making the most of her trip. According to the Daily Mail, she linked up with her old pal Matt Lucas for a night out on the town while she was in London. The two made a dashing pair in their formal attire as they enjoyed dinner at STK in Westminster.
Movie buffs will recall that the duo played siblings in "Bridesmaids" and got along so well that they became real-life flatmates in Los Angeles. Lucas told BBC, "[W]hen we met it was like complete synchronicity, we're both very laid back and we're also quite driven professionally." And when the "Pitch Perfect" actor got her own house, Lucas reflected, "We lived together for three years, had the best time and a great friendship has come out of it."
Lucas' former flatmate in Wilson revealed, per AP, that she was very "pumped" for the event. Since it's the second time that she'll be hosting the awards, she already knows what's expected of her. She shared that it's "tradition to make a few quips about people" even though she admires them. Wilson added, "But yeah I, as the host, you have to kind of make a couple of jokes as well." And it seems as if the actor has already gotten a head start on the comedy at the expense of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Rebel Wilson teases Meghan and Harry's 'theme song'
On March 11, Rebel Wilson appeared on the British show "This Morning" where she was interviewed by actor and TV personality Alison Hammond. In the interview, the two discussed the song "America" from the flick "West Side Story," which has been nominated for several BAFTA awards. While watching a clip from the dance scene, Hammond sang along to the catchy lyrics.
"I like to be in America, Okay by me in America," she belted out, per the Daily Mail. Without missing a beat, Wilson quipped, "Meghan and Harry's new theme song." Hammond giggled at her comment. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the U.S. in 2020, and seem to be thriving in their new environment. In fact, the couple have been getting more involved in their neighborhood of Montecito, California. Moreover, according to People, Harry and his cousin Princess Eugenie were spotted at the Super Bowl in February.
Unfortunately, there won't be any royals present at the BAFTAs in 2022, per the Mirror. Although Prince William is the president of the academy, he informed organizers that he would not be attending the event. An insider revealed, "BAFTA were told that diary constraints precluded him from attending in person this year." Apparently, the Duke of Cambridge's absence would be felt because he "is always a huge draw." Luckily, the BAFTAs can count on Wilson and her gift for turning any situation into comedic gold.