Rebel Wilson Makes A Hilarious Quip About Meghan And Harry

Rebel Wilson is hosting the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards in 2022. The Australian native didn't waste any time and is making the most of her trip. According to the Daily Mail, she linked up with her old pal Matt Lucas for a night out on the town while she was in London. The two made a dashing pair in their formal attire as they enjoyed dinner at STK in Westminster.

Movie buffs will recall that the duo played siblings in "Bridesmaids" and got along so well that they became real-life flatmates in Los Angeles. Lucas told BBC, "[W]hen we met it was like complete synchronicity, we're both very laid back and we're also quite driven professionally." And when the "Pitch Perfect" actor got her own house, Lucas reflected, "We lived together for three years, had the best time and a great friendship has come out of it."

Lucas' former flatmate in Wilson revealed, per AP, that she was very "pumped" for the event. Since it's the second time that she'll be hosting the awards, she already knows what's expected of her. She shared that it's "tradition to make a few quips about people" even though she admires them. Wilson added, "But yeah I, as the host, you have to kind of make a couple of jokes as well." And it seems as if the actor has already gotten a head start on the comedy at the expense of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.