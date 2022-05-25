Florence Pugh Completely Goes Off On Those Will Poulter Romance Rumors

Can't two good-looking, young actors just have some platonic fun in the sun anymore? Florence Pugh and her "Midsommar" costar Will Poulter were photographed lounging on the Spanish Island of Ibiza together in late May, per the Daily Mail. Pictured frolicking on the beach and splashing in ocean waters with several other friends, Pugh and Poulter were reportedly there to celebrate the opening of Ibiza's new Standard Hotel as well as a pal's birthday.

With Pugh's longtime boyfriend Zach Braff absent, online speculation that she and Poulter were now an item began running amok. "If florence pugh dumps her [bf] for will poulter, everyone will have a hot girl summer. it's like the groundhog and 6 more weeks of winter," tweeted one hopeful fan. Another Twitter user voiced an even more blunt (but seemingly popular) take, writing, "do I think florence pugh and will poulter are dating? no. would I support of them if they were? yes bc anything is better than that expired man." Ouch.

It seems the overwhelming anti-Braff sentiment not only caught Pugh's ear, but irked her nerves as well. The "Black Widow" star took to social media to return fans' bluntness in kind.