Dina Manzo Seemingly Confirms Why She And Dolores Catania Are No Longer Friends

Dina Manzo is definitely no stranger to drama when it comes to her family members and friends. The former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star had public feuds with her sister Caroline Manzo and sister-in-law Jacqueline Laurita on and off the Bravo series. While fans were desperate to find out what truly happened between the family members, Dina's issues with the Manzos stem from harrowing incidents with her ex-husband, Thomas Manzo.

In 2015, Thomas allegedly hired a man to assault Dina's now-husband David Cantin. According to a 2020 release from U.S. Attorney's Office District of New Jersey, Lucchese crime family member John Perna carried out the attack on Cantin in exchange for the use of Thomas' restaurant for a "lavish wedding reception" at a discounted rate. The release states that Perna was "armed with a 'slapjack'" during his assault on Cantin.

After Dina and Cantin moved to California, two years later, the couple was attacked during a home invasion, in which their belongings were stolen and the couple was brutally beaten inside their home in New Jersey, per Page Six. Thomas was later charged for his alleged involvement in both attacks. While many friends of Dina were unconditionally supportive through her drama with her ex-husband, other "RHONJ" stars seem to have seen things differently — including Dolores Catania.