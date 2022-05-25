The Serious Toll That Austin Butler Says Playing Elvis Presley Took On His Body

Austin Butler is speaking out about how his extreme dedication to portraying Elvis Presley had a major impact on his body.

It was first announced that Butler had been chosen to play the King of Rock and Roll when Deadline broke this news in July 2019. Director Baz Luhrmann chose Butler for the lead part of the biopic, called "Elvis," after considering other talented stars like Harry Styles, Miles Teller and Ansel Elgort. In May, Luhrmann spoke about the circumstances that led him to selecting Butler for the role.

"[Butler] found me," Luhrmann told Entertainment Weekly. "I received this videotape of this young man in a flood of tears playing 'Unchained Melody,' and I thought, 'Wow, what is that? How is that happening?'" Denzel Washington, who previously worked with Butler in the Broadway revival of "The Iceman Cometh," then called Luhrmann to recommend Butler for the part, which helped seal the deal for him to get the role. Now, as the movie is done filming and set to premiere on June 24, Butler has revealed his devotion to playing Presley was so great that it had considerable effects on him physically.