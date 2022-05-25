Colton Underwood Reveals How Serious His Mental Health Struggle Really Was

In April 2021, Colton Underwood came out as gay, becoming the first lead to do so in "The Bachelor" franchise's history. It didn't happen on his terms, though. In fact, Underwood had no intention of revealing his sexuality to anyone, much less the whole world at once. But he was blackmailed into it by an anonymous person who spotted the reality TV star at a gay sauna in 2020, he told Variety.

The person sent him an anonymous email claiming to have incriminating photos of him and threatening to send them to the press. In a panic, Underwood forwarded the email to his publicist, marking the first time he ever told anyone he is gay. "I knew that out of anybody in my world, my publicist wasn't going to ruin me," he said. Instead of giving in to his blackmailer, Underwood opted to disclose his sexual preference on "Good Morning America" and embark on a journey of self-discovery. "I've ran from myself for a long time. I've hated myself for a long time," he told anchor Robin Roberts.

Though it wasn't in his original plan, Underwood's only regret is not coming out sooner. Now with the benefit of hindsight, Underwood sees how his struggles to accept his sexuality led to depression. "I used to wake up in the morning and pray for him to take the gay away. I used to pray for him to change me," he said on "GMA." It wasn't long until he hit his lowest point.