Austin Butler Breaks His Silence On Split With Vanessa Hudgens

Austin Butler underwent considerable change in the last few years. For starters, the "Switched at Birth" star spent nearly three years submerged in Elvis Presley's world to prepare for the upcoming biopic "Elvis," set to hit theaters in June, Collider noted. While Butler has been around for quite some time, having starred in major Hollywood productions like Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" as the Charles Manson follower Tex Watson, he is expected to have his breakthrough with his portrayal of the King of Rock and Roll, Collider predicts.

During the time he was filming Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis," Butler also experienced major change in his personal life. In January 2020, Butler and Vanessa Hudgens broke up after nine years together, E! News reported. At the time, Butler had just started working on the biopic, while Hudgens was in Scotland shooting "The Princess Switch 2," according to Distractify. Butler and the "High School Musical" alum first sparked romance rumors in September 2011, about a year after Hudgens split from Zac Efron, according to People.

As their careers became more demanding, the actors had to spend more and more time apart. For a while, they made it work. In March 2017, Hudgens shared a photo of the two kissing to Instagram to note how difficult it was to be apart. "Missing this guy," she wrote, adding the hashtag "Long Distance Sucks." Since their split, both have avoided talking about the relationship. In a recent profile, however, Butler broke his silence.