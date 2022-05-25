Lala Kent Is Making A Major Update To Her Appearance

Ever since Lala Kent joined the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" back in 2015, she was heavily ridiculed for her looks. Her castmates were quick to criticize Kent's appearance, modeling career, scandalous Instagram pics, and even her boob job. Eventually, Kent and the rest of the "Vanderpump Rules" cast learned how to get along, and Kent met her now ex-fiance Randall Emmett and settled into reality TV stardom.

In the years that followed, Kent and her man got engaged and the reality star got pregnant with their daughter, Ocean, before having a dramatic public breakup with Emmett. All the while, Kent has also been keeping up her camera-ready appearance, something she's documented on social media. "I thoroughly enjoy my new face that Dr. Diamond has provided to me," she said in a 2020 Instagram story, per The Sun. Kent went onto detail how the doctor provided injections for her jaw, chin and lips. "Bye old little thin lips," she added. "Now we're all like cluck, cluck, cluck. Little duck lips, it's so funny."

If you thought Kent's days as a single mom would mean a more natural look, think again. Kent has big plans for a makeover to help her get her groove back.