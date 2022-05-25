Lala Kent Is Making A Major Update To Her Appearance
Ever since Lala Kent joined the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" back in 2015, she was heavily ridiculed for her looks. Her castmates were quick to criticize Kent's appearance, modeling career, scandalous Instagram pics, and even her boob job. Eventually, Kent and the rest of the "Vanderpump Rules" cast learned how to get along, and Kent met her now ex-fiance Randall Emmett and settled into reality TV stardom.
In the years that followed, Kent and her man got engaged and the reality star got pregnant with their daughter, Ocean, before having a dramatic public breakup with Emmett. All the while, Kent has also been keeping up her camera-ready appearance, something she's documented on social media. "I thoroughly enjoy my new face that Dr. Diamond has provided to me," she said in a 2020 Instagram story, per The Sun. Kent went onto detail how the doctor provided injections for her jaw, chin and lips. "Bye old little thin lips," she added. "Now we're all like cluck, cluck, cluck. Little duck lips, it's so funny."
If you thought Kent's days as a single mom would mean a more natural look, think again. Kent has big plans for a makeover to help her get her groove back.
Lala is ready for a change
When it comes to getting over her ex, Randall Emmett, Lala Kent wants a fresh start — body included. "Today is the most exciting day ever," Kent said in an Instagram Story posted Tuesday. "I'm at my boob job consultation and I chose to use Sientra implants," she added.
The reality star has been musing about an augmentation for a while now. Back in April, Kent claimed she was planning a surgery to celebrate her book, "Give them Lala," during an episode of the "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast. "I've wanted them redone for a while, and then when I was pregnant, oh my gosh, they were so huge and amazing!" she explained, adding "everything sit a little differently" after birth. "I'm just ready to get them up there," she explained. "I'm gonna get my groove back."
As for Kent's personal life, thats due for a makeover, too. Kent's ex Randall Emmett reportedly started dating a 23-year-old around the same time she gave birth to their daughter, Kent explained in an Instagram comment. Kent, however, is ready to put the past behind her and move on with her life. Case in point, she changed her "Rand" tattoo to read, "bRand New," as a symbol of a fresh start. "The 'bRand new' tattoo is such a vibe," she reportedly said, per Us Weekly. "It's just such a fun thing to say."