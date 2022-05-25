The Real Reason Kailyn Lowry Is Leaving Teen Mom 2

This may be the end for Kailyn Lowry and the "Teen Mom" franchise. According to In Touch Weekly, Lowry first starred on "16 and Pregnant" in 2010 with her then ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera as they raised their newborn Isaac and navigated life as teen parents. She later joined "Teen Mom 2," where cameras caught all the action as she juggled raising her four sons and the difficulties she faced co-parenting with their fathers.

Having a production crew film around the clock can be very difficult and back in February, the reality star revealed it was becoming too much for her to handle. "I took only a six month hiatus and I was like, 'I cannot bring myself, right now, to get myself into a mind space where I'm openly sharing things on camera," she said during an episode of her podcast "Baby Mamas No Drama" (via The U.S. Sun). Lowry also admitted she is often very nervous about how people view her on the show.

However, despite everything the mother-of-four has been through, it appears she is finally closing this chapter on her life and embarking on a new journey.