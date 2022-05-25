How TMZ Has A Special Involvement In The Depp Vs. Heard Trial

News outlet TMZ has found its name popping up intermittently in the ongoing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial. During Heard's May 17 cross-examination on the witness stand, Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez grilled the "Aquaman" actor about allegedly alerting TMZ when she went to court to obtain a temporary restraining order against Depp in May 2016 (per Variety). Heard claimed, in response, to be as surprised as anyone that outlets caught wind of her courthouse trip. "I assumed since it's a public building, there was that possibility. But I was shocked," Heard testified then. Additionally, Heard suggested it was Depp's divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser, who allegedly used her TMZ connections to alert the outlet.

Another specific piece of evidence also dragged the entertainment outlet into the trial. A video published on TMZ in December 2016 appeared to show Depp angrily shouting and slamming kitchen cabinets as Heard filmed him with a camera. Vasquez suggested during cross-examination that Heard was the one who leaked the vid. "TMZ owns the copyright now [to the video], doesn't it? Did they pay you for that?," Vasquez asked Heard (per The Wrap). The actor replied, "I never got paid because I had nothing to do with that."

Now, Team Depp seemingly wants answers directly from the horse's mouth. Based on a last-minute ruling on May 25 by Judge Penney Azcarate, TMZ's role in the trial just got a lot more involved.