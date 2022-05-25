How Nina Dobrev And Shaun White Used Their Platform For A Cause In Cannes

Celebrity power couple Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are using their star power to positively impact those in need. Us Weekly broke the news that the actor and former professional snowboarder were an item in April 2020, with a source saying that the two were "enjoying their time together." In February 2022, after competing in his final Olympic ceremony, White spoke of life after the Olympics and mentioned his "amazing" relationship with Dobrev. "I get the opportunity to ... be around for major events and other people's lives as well," White said to Access Hollywood. "And I've been having this incredible support from my girlfriend, Nina, who has been in my corner every step of the way helping me with this transition in my life."

One recent event White was able to attend with Dobrev was the With Love for Peace Gala, which took place during the Cannes Film Festival, per Just Jared. Aside from enjoying a night out together as a couple, this gathering provided the celebs a chance to give back to a meaningful cause.