The Tragic Death Of Guiding Light Star Lee Lawson
Veteran actor Lee Lawson has died at the age of 80. Lawson is best known for appearing as Bea Reardon on CBS' long-running soap opera "Guiding Light." Per IMDb, Lawson appeared on more than 50 episodes of the show over a period of nine years between 1981 and 1990. Per People, Lawson kickstarted her acting career in 1965 when she appeared on CBS' "Love of Life." She would later portray the role of Wanda Webb Wolek on ABC's 1979 show "One Life to Live." It was not long after this that "Guiding Light" came calling.
After her time on "Guiding Light" came to an end, Lawson landed a role as Mary Beth on "Equal Justice," as stated on her IMDb profile. Additionally, Lawson had a career in Broadway acting with some of her credits including "Cactus Flower," "Agatha Sue, I Love You," and "An American Millionaire." A great talent in her own right, Lawson will no doubt be missed by many.
Lee Lawson had COVID-19 and cancer before her death
Taking to Facebook, Lee Lawson's daughter Leslie Bova shared the news of the actor's death. "My Mother died. May 22, 2022," she wrote. Bova then went on to hint at the cause of Lawson's death, sharing, "You fought Cancer & COVID-19 like a champ. Rest, you brilliant, woman."
Lawson's death has, of course, left many heartbroken, including "Harvey" star Marian Hailey-Moss who paid a tribute to the late actor. "My down-to-earth, sassy smart, and beautiful friend Lee Lawson is telling it like it is in a better place," she wrote in a Facebook post. "A fine actress and a super generous friend. I'll meet you there Lee!"
Her death comes 16 years after the passing of her husband Joseph Bova. Per People, the pair got married in 1970 and were together until his death in 2006. Lee and her husband are survived by their three kids: Leslie, Chris, and Gaby, as well as grandkids Wilder, Sterling, and Gianna. An actor, a wife, and a mother, Lee Lawson's legacy surely lives on!