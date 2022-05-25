The Tragic Death Of Guiding Light Star Lee Lawson

Veteran actor Lee Lawson has died at the age of 80. Lawson is best known for appearing as Bea Reardon on CBS' long-running soap opera "Guiding Light." Per IMDb, Lawson appeared on more than 50 episodes of the show over a period of nine years between 1981 and 1990. Per People, Lawson kickstarted her acting career in 1965 when she appeared on CBS' "Love of Life." She would later portray the role of Wanda Webb Wolek on ABC's 1979 show "One Life to Live." It was not long after this that "Guiding Light" came calling.

After her time on "Guiding Light" came to an end, Lawson landed a role as Mary Beth on "Equal Justice," as stated on her IMDb profile. Additionally, Lawson had a career in Broadway acting with some of her credits including "Cactus Flower," "Agatha Sue, I Love You," and "An American Millionaire." A great talent in her own right, Lawson will no doubt be missed by many.