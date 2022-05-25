Rumer Willis Shares The Sweet Way She's Been Spending Time With Her Dad Bruce

Since his family announced that Bruce Willis would be stepping back from acting due to his aphasia diagnosis, his oldest daughter Rumer has been sharing some emotional updates and favorite memories with her dad on her Instagram. The throwback pics Rumer has posted to Instagram include a lot pictures from her childhood. In one, she's making a funny face, which she captioned, "Thank you for teaching me to be so silly. I love laughing with you," she wrote. In another, young Rumer and Bruce are making matching winking faces at the camera. One especially touching photo that she posted to Instagram shows Bruce kissing her on the forehead, captioned, "P A P A."

On May 24, Rumer provided a new update on the extremely sweet way she's been spending time with her father. And while the legendary actor's daughter is obviously cherishing her memories with him, she's also spending time these days making new memories with Bruce — even if it's not quite the same.