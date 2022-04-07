Rumer Willis Gives An Emotional Update Amid Dad Bruce's Diagnosis

Bruce Willis' family recently announced that the actor plans to retire after being diagnosed with a serious medical condition. "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues, and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia," his family said in a statement. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the disorder is caused by brain damage and impacts an individual's ability to write or comprehend language. The institution states that aphasia can also affect a person's motor skills and may cause them to eliminate words like "and" or "the" when formulating sentences or telling stories.

Willis has had a storied acting career, scoring his first major role in the 1985 comedy series, "Moonlighting," per People. However, it was the 1988 film "Die Hard" that solidified Willis' place as an acting powerhouse. The movie spawned five sequels and was a catalyst for Willis' career that spans more than 30 years. When news broke that Willis would be retiring from acting, fans became concerned that the actor's health may have been dire. However, a recent post from Willis' daughter Rumer may provide fans some relief.