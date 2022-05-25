Caroline Manzo Warns Teresa Giudice Should Be Afraid Of Her Potential Return To RHONJ

When it comes to showcasing drama, scandal, and deep-rooted feuds in reality TV, nothing compares to the expansive "Real Housewives" franchise. Since its start in 2006 with the "Real Housewives of Orange County," fans have immersed themselves in the messy lives of the titular leads and their families. From divorces and jail time to alleged money fraud and physical altercations, the franchise has had its fair share of colorful moments.

However, one of the most prominent feuds across the numerous entries is the one between Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo of the "Real Housewives of New Jersey." In the show's first two seasons, the two housewives were portrayed as good friends. But in Season 3, their friendship began to deteriorate due to comments Giudice made in her cookbook, "Fabulicious!" (via Us Weekly). In the aforementioned book, the reality TV star said Manzo was "as Italian as the Olive Garden."

Giudice also said the "Manzo'd with Children" star was "one-sixteenth Italian." During a 2012 interview on "Watch What Happens Live," Andy Cohen asked Manzo what she would have done if Giudice warned her about the comments ahead of time. "We would have a conversation," she said. "Believe it or not, I'm a very laid back person, but if you f**k with me and you lie to my face, I'm done." In the years following their Season 3 blowout, the two continued to go after each other — even after Manzo left the series at the end of Season 5.