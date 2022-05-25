Caroline Manzo Warns Teresa Giudice Should Be Afraid Of Her Potential Return To RHONJ
When it comes to showcasing drama, scandal, and deep-rooted feuds in reality TV, nothing compares to the expansive "Real Housewives" franchise. Since its start in 2006 with the "Real Housewives of Orange County," fans have immersed themselves in the messy lives of the titular leads and their families. From divorces and jail time to alleged money fraud and physical altercations, the franchise has had its fair share of colorful moments.
However, one of the most prominent feuds across the numerous entries is the one between Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo of the "Real Housewives of New Jersey." In the show's first two seasons, the two housewives were portrayed as good friends. But in Season 3, their friendship began to deteriorate due to comments Giudice made in her cookbook, "Fabulicious!" (via Us Weekly). In the aforementioned book, the reality TV star said Manzo was "as Italian as the Olive Garden."
Giudice also said the "Manzo'd with Children" star was "one-sixteenth Italian." During a 2012 interview on "Watch What Happens Live," Andy Cohen asked Manzo what she would have done if Giudice warned her about the comments ahead of time. "We would have a conversation," she said. "Believe it or not, I'm a very laid back person, but if you f**k with me and you lie to my face, I'm done." In the years following their Season 3 blowout, the two continued to go after each other — even after Manzo left the series at the end of Season 5.
Caroline Manzo wants to put Teresa Giudice in her place on Real Housewives
Since their time together on the "Real Housewives of New Jersey," Caroline Manzo and Teresa Giudice have shown no signs of making amends. During an interview on her son Albie Manzo's "Dear Albie" podcast, the family matriarch was asked if she'd return to the franchise to put Giudice in her place. In response, Caroline said, "I'm just going to put it out there because I just don't give a f**k. I would get great pleasure to go in and just knock the s**t out of her verbally and just put her in her place."
Caroline added that she was "tired" of Giudice opening her "very uneducated mouth" by claiming she was involved in the TV personality's IRS claim. "P.S. Bravo doesn't want to pay me. Sometimes you gotta smack the bully. And they are not willing to do that," she added. In a 2019 interview with Andy Cohen, Giudice speculated that Caroline played a part in her ex-husband's arrest after the latter predicted their legal problems.
The former housewife's prickly comments come a couple of years after the two reunited for the 2020 Super Bowl commercial for Sabra Hummus. In an interview with "Life After Bravo," Caroline revealed that she tried to make amends before filming the TV spot. "I asked can you tell me what I ever did to you, 'Well you didn't have my back with [Melissa Gorga],'" she said. "The reality is she's very close with Melissa now. Why do you still have beef?"