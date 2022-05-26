How Much Money Does Corinna Kopf Really Make Off OnlyFans?
Corinna Kopf is arguably one of the most successful influencers in the game right now. As of May 2022, the stunning model boasts a very impressive 6.5 million followers on her main Instagram account, @corinnakopf, plus another 634,000 followers on her secondary account, @corinnascamerarole.
It's no surprise then that it was big news when Kopf revealed her plans to start creating and selling content on OnlyFans, the infamous platform that has become most famous for its adult content. Kopf thrilled her followers on Twitter back in June 2021 when she tweeted, "f**k it... 500,000 likes and i'm making an onlyfans." That tweet only has just under 396,000 likes as of May 2022, but that didn't stop the influencer from going ahead and starting an account anyway. A few days later, the influencer confirmed she'd officially joined the platform. Kopf tweeted a sultry snap of herself sucking a lollipop in a matching undies and crop top set and wrote alongside it in all caps, "HAPPY 6/9 !! MY ONLYFANS HAS OFFICIALLY LAUNCHED."
It's safe to say that things have gone pretty well since then for the model, as Kopf is making bank from the photo and video sharing platform. And we mean serious bank.
Corinna Kopf OnlyFans earnings revealed
Just one day after setting her OnlyFans account live, Corinna Kopf tweeted that she was already in the top 0.01% of creators on the platform — which has translated into a whole lot of cash. As for exactly how much cash? Well, Kopf claimed in one of David Dobrik's vlogs in August 2021 that she made a whopping $1 million in the first 48 hours of being on OnlyFans (which isn't far off how much Bella Thorne scored herself) and around $4.2 million in a month, adding, "My first t*t pic ever made $165,000." Fans Metric has estimated that Kopf makes between $1.34 million and $1.67 million a month from the site, while Celebrity Net Worth claims she's worth $10 million.
As for what Kopf spends that crazy amount of cash on, the star seems to be a fan of the finer things in life. She often shows off enviable travel photos on her Instagram account (including her birthday yacht adventures and trips on a private jet), as well as sharing a snap of totally (and we mean totally) blinged out watch on her second account in May. In another photo posted to her main account in December 2021, the model could be seen cradling wads of cash in her arms as she pursed her lips to kiss them. "Me + bae" she captioned that snap.