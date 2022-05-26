How Much Money Does Corinna Kopf Really Make Off OnlyFans?

Corinna Kopf is arguably one of the most successful influencers in the game right now. As of May 2022, the stunning model boasts a very impressive 6.5 million followers on her main Instagram account, @corinnakopf, plus another 634,000 followers on her secondary account, @corinnascamerarole.

It's no surprise then that it was big news when Kopf revealed her plans to start creating and selling content on OnlyFans, the infamous platform that has become most famous for its adult content. Kopf thrilled her followers on Twitter back in June 2021 when she tweeted, "f**k it... 500,000 likes and i'm making an onlyfans." That tweet only has just under 396,000 likes as of May 2022, but that didn't stop the influencer from going ahead and starting an account anyway. A few days later, the influencer confirmed she'd officially joined the platform. Kopf tweeted a sultry snap of herself sucking a lollipop in a matching undies and crop top set and wrote alongside it in all caps, "HAPPY 6/9 !! MY ONLYFANS HAS OFFICIALLY LAUNCHED."

It's safe to say that things have gone pretty well since then for the model, as Kopf is making bank from the photo and video sharing platform. And we mean serious bank.