Why Fans Are Convinced Taylor Swift Is Going To Be On Grey's Anatomy

Taylor Swift and "Grey's Anatomy" go way back. Long before her enduring love story with actor Joe Alwyn and her honorary doctorate from New York University, Swift was just a budding pop star who loved "Grey's." She loved it so much, in fact, that she wrote a lengthy 2008 MySpace blog post (when that was still a thing) about "White Horse" playing during the Season 5 premiere. Referring to herself in the third person, Swift blogged that the news had her "jumping up and down and ... hugging people she didn't know." Swift even filmed her reaction to hearing her song on the two-hour premiere and it was nothing less than ecstatic. Swift also revealed that "Grey's" carried her through the time "her world was starting to change" and times when "she would feel alone or stressed out."

Swift's loyalty to "Grey's" held steadfast through the years. In 2011, she named her newly adopted kitten "Meredith Grey" after Ellen Pompeo's titular character. "She's a gray cat, and... I love Grey's Anatomy!," Swift explained to Us Weekly at the time. Pompeo herself was also featured in Swift's star-studded video for her single "Bad Blood."

Now that the long-running hospital drama is reaching a historic 400th episode with Season 18's finale, fans have found evidence suggesting Swift could make an appearance — in person this time.