Kim Kardashian Is Facing Serious Ridicule Over Her Latest Commercial

Kim Kardashian is coming under fire regarding food once again.

After gracing the Met Gala carpet in Marilyn Monroe's "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress, Kardashian received intense scrutiny after revealing she lost 16 pounds in three weeks — all to fit into the dress. "It was such a challenge ... I was determined to fit it," Kardashian told Vogue on the red carpet. "Since I haven't had carbs or sugar in about three weeks, we're [having a] pizza and donut party back at the hotel." And it didn't take long for fellow stars to clap back at Kardashian for those comments. "Riverdale" actor Lili Reinhart took to social media following the Met Gala, calling Kardashians' comments "so wrong." "To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word," Reinhart said, per Elle.

While Kardashian didn't outrightly respond to the backlash, the star did take to her Instagram days after the Met Gala with a quote that many believe was an apology. "Be teachable. Be open. You're not always right," the quote read, per Us Weekly. But now, it seems Kardashian might need to be taught once again after coming under fire for her new commercial with Beyond Meat.