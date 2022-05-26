Kim Kardashian Is Facing Serious Ridicule Over Her Latest Commercial
Kim Kardashian is coming under fire regarding food once again.
After gracing the Met Gala carpet in Marilyn Monroe's "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress, Kardashian received intense scrutiny after revealing she lost 16 pounds in three weeks — all to fit into the dress. "It was such a challenge ... I was determined to fit it," Kardashian told Vogue on the red carpet. "Since I haven't had carbs or sugar in about three weeks, we're [having a] pizza and donut party back at the hotel." And it didn't take long for fellow stars to clap back at Kardashian for those comments. "Riverdale" actor Lili Reinhart took to social media following the Met Gala, calling Kardashians' comments "so wrong." "To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word," Reinhart said, per Elle.
While Kardashian didn't outrightly respond to the backlash, the star did take to her Instagram days after the Met Gala with a quote that many believe was an apology. "Be teachable. Be open. You're not always right," the quote read, per Us Weekly. But now, it seems Kardashian might need to be taught once again after coming under fire for her new commercial with Beyond Meat.
Fans are criticizing Kim for not eating in the Beyond Meat commercial
Beyond Meat is officially backed by Kim Kardashian — supposedly, at least, as Kardashian has come under fire for not even eating the meat in their new commercial.
Posting to Instagram on May 24, Kardashian unveiled the ad, which features the star in a kitchen trying different types of vegan meat. "I believe so much in the mission of Beyond Meat that I've stepped in to help with my greatest asset — my taste," Kardashian says in the commercial, which unveils her as the new Chief Taste Consultant. After announcing her new title, fans then see Kardashian holding a burger up to her face while chewing — but fans never see the reality star actually take a bite, and the burger appears to be perfectly intact. The same process then happens with a vegan meatball and hot dog — Kardashian holds it up, but doesn't bite it.
Of course, it didn't take long for fans to notice and call Kardashian out for not even eating the product she is endorsing. "This is beyoooond meat, so good you don't even have to eat it," one user sarcastically wrote under the video, alongside an eye roll emoji. Another added, "I ain't buying it cause you ain't really eating it." Kardashian has yet to respond to the backlash.