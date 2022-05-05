The Extreme Lengths Kim Kardashian Was Willing To Go For Her Met Gala Hair

By now, fans know all about Kim Kardashian's crash diet to fit into her Met Gala dress. The reality star arguably pulled off her most challenging look yet by taking to the Met staircase in the same nude, sparkly dress worn by Marilyn Monroe when she serenaded then-president John F. Kennedy. Ripley's Believe It Or Not Museum helped make Kardashian's vision a reality by flying the dress out to Calabasas for a fitting, per Vogue — but the real legwork was done by Kardashian herself. After revealing that Monroe's gown didn't fit her initially, the Skims mogul embarked upon an intense diet plan where she "wore a sauna suit twice a day, [ran] on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just [ate] the cleanest veggies and protein," according to Vogue. In the end, Kardashian lost 16 pounds in three weeks, which enraged many fans.

Some, like "Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart, felt that Kardashian was setting a dangerous example for America's impressionable youth. "To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are ... because you haven't eaten carbs in the last month ... all to fit in a f***ing dress?" Reinhart wrote on her Instagram Stories, via Page Six. The actor, who has struggled with "severe" body image issues, added that Kardashian's actions were "so wrong" and "so f***ed." However, it turns out that Kardashian's extreme eating plan wasn't the only sacrifice she made to achieve her gilded look.