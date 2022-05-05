The Extreme Lengths Kim Kardashian Was Willing To Go For Her Met Gala Hair
By now, fans know all about Kim Kardashian's crash diet to fit into her Met Gala dress. The reality star arguably pulled off her most challenging look yet by taking to the Met staircase in the same nude, sparkly dress worn by Marilyn Monroe when she serenaded then-president John F. Kennedy. Ripley's Believe It Or Not Museum helped make Kardashian's vision a reality by flying the dress out to Calabasas for a fitting, per Vogue — but the real legwork was done by Kardashian herself. After revealing that Monroe's gown didn't fit her initially, the Skims mogul embarked upon an intense diet plan where she "wore a sauna suit twice a day, [ran] on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just [ate] the cleanest veggies and protein," according to Vogue. In the end, Kardashian lost 16 pounds in three weeks, which enraged many fans.
Some, like "Riverdale" star Lili Reinhart, felt that Kardashian was setting a dangerous example for America's impressionable youth. "To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are ... because you haven't eaten carbs in the last month ... all to fit in a f***ing dress?" Reinhart wrote on her Instagram Stories, via Page Six. The actor, who has struggled with "severe" body image issues, added that Kardashian's actions were "so wrong" and "so f***ed." However, it turns out that Kardashian's extreme eating plan wasn't the only sacrifice she made to achieve her gilded look.
Kim Kardashian spent 14 hours dyeing her hair blonde
Along with shedding 16 pounds to fit into her dress, Kim Kardashian rocked slicked-back platinum locks, à la Marilyn Monroe. In Kylie Jenner's "Married to the Met" behind-the-scenes video, Kardashian can be seen walking in on Jenner's day-of fitting, with foils in her hair. "I cannot believe you're really dyeing your hair," Jenner said in response. "You're so bold for that." Kardashian then revealed that she was so committed to becoming Monroe's doppelgänger for the night that she would "risk getting my hair to fall out."
The reality star also spoke to Vogue about her dramatic transformation, telling the outlet that she spent "14 hours straight dyeing [her] hair." In a separate Vogue piece, she explained that she'd worked with hairstylist Chris Appleton to achieve the perfect platinum shade. "The hair look was simple to highlight the platinum color, giving the hair color and dress the attention," Appleton shared. "I wanted it to be iconic to Marilyn, but also iconic to Kim when she has her blonde moment."
Kardashian's Marilyn transformation isn't her first jaw-dropping look on the red carpet, but it may end up being her most memorable. In the past, the mother-of-four has rolled up to the Met Gala in a Thierry Mugler dress, complete with a gravity-defying corset, as well as a head-to-toe black Balenciaga bodysuit, said to be inspired by her ex-husband, Kanye "Ye" West. Clearly, it's fashion first for this reality star.