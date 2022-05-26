The Real Reason Kaley Cuoco Got So Emotional On Live TV Over Her Father

Kaley Cuoco stole our hearts as Penny on "The Big Bang Theory," but the bubbly actor has had an emotional year. During an April visit to "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Kaley confessed, "This year I wanted to be very upfront that it wasn't my best year and I've been very sad." In 2021, a few days after announcing her divorce from Karl Cook, the actor flew off to film Season 2 of "The Flight Attendant."

In an April Glamour cover story, the 36-year-old talked about the grueling "Flight Attendant" shoot in three countries over seven months. Kaley said, "I'd have these emotional scenes, and then I'd go home and cry over my personal life." She was adamant about her future, telling the outlet, "I will never get married again. I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership." Still, the "8 Simple Rules" actor added, "But I will never get married again. Absolutely not."

Kaley's aversion to marriage isn't because of an unhappy childhood. If social media posts are any indication, she has leaned on her family over the last year. The star posted an Instagram message to her sister Briana Cuoco, "Happy birthday to the best sister on planet earth! @bricuoco, you are truly a magical human ... You have been there for me through every high and every low." Then on May 23, Kaley got very emotional on live TV over her father, but it wasn't for a typical reason.