The Real Reason Kaley Cuoco Got So Emotional On Live TV Over Her Father
Kaley Cuoco stole our hearts as Penny on "The Big Bang Theory," but the bubbly actor has had an emotional year. During an April visit to "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Kaley confessed, "This year I wanted to be very upfront that it wasn't my best year and I've been very sad." In 2021, a few days after announcing her divorce from Karl Cook, the actor flew off to film Season 2 of "The Flight Attendant."
In an April Glamour cover story, the 36-year-old talked about the grueling "Flight Attendant" shoot in three countries over seven months. Kaley said, "I'd have these emotional scenes, and then I'd go home and cry over my personal life." She was adamant about her future, telling the outlet, "I will never get married again. I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership." Still, the "8 Simple Rules" actor added, "But I will never get married again. Absolutely not."
Kaley's aversion to marriage isn't because of an unhappy childhood. If social media posts are any indication, she has leaned on her family over the last year. The star posted an Instagram message to her sister Briana Cuoco, "Happy birthday to the best sister on planet earth! @bricuoco, you are truly a magical human ... You have been there for me through every high and every low." Then on May 23, Kaley got very emotional on live TV over her father, but it wasn't for a typical reason.
Kaley Cuoco's dad didn't miss a single Big Bang Theory episode
Kaley Cuoco teared up during a visit to "The Late Show with James Corden." The actor grew emotional as she explained her dad Gary Cuoco came to every taping of "The Big Bang Theory" for a total of 279 episodes! The "Flight Attendant" star said, "Every night for curtain and bows and for intros — oh, it's going to make me cry — he would be at the top and he would give me a thumbs up."
Kaley explained her dad's appearances became a tradition with the "Big Bang" crew and even the audiences. ""All the crew and cast knew my dad so well, it was a thing — when we would come out, they would all give my dad a thumbs-up," she told Corden. "The whole audience ended up doing it, it was like a weekly thing! It was just very special for all of us."
According to Hello, Kaley doesn't share very often about her family to maintain their privacy. But the actor wished her papa a happy birthday in 2020 on Instagram, "Happy birthday to the coolest cat around!! Love you, dad! You're the absolute best there is!" Similarly, in 2021, Kaley posted on Instagram about her mom, "Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there, especially this one! @laynecuoco you're one in a million." From her chat with Corden and her social media posts, the "Flight Attendant" star seems very close to her dad, mom, and sister.