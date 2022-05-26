Georgina Rodriguez Makes First Public Appearance Since The Tragic Death Of Son With Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez is the girlfriend of one of the most famous athletes of all time, soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. And if you didn't know the story of how they met, it's super sweet. According to The Sun, the couple first laid eyes on one another when Rodriguez worked as a sales associate at a Gucci store. The couple then reconnected again a few days later at an event and really hit it off. "It was then that we could talk in a relaxed atmosphere, outside of my work environment," Rodriguez said. "It was love at first sight for both."

The couple's relationship progressed pretty quickly, and according to Sports Illustrated, the pair welcomed their first child together, daughter Alana Martina, in 2017. The same year, Ronaldo welcomed twins Eva and Mateo with the help of a surrogate. But, on April 18, Ronaldo and Rodriguez shared some sad news about the newest additions to their family on Instagram. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," they wrote. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness." They also thanked all of the doctors and nurses who helped care for them as they asked fans for privacy.

Now, it seems like Rodriguez is putting on a brave face in her first appearance since the tragic news.