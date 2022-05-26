Georgina Rodriguez Makes First Public Appearance Since The Tragic Death Of Son With Cristiano Ronaldo
Georgina Rodriguez is the girlfriend of one of the most famous athletes of all time, soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. And if you didn't know the story of how they met, it's super sweet. According to The Sun, the couple first laid eyes on one another when Rodriguez worked as a sales associate at a Gucci store. The couple then reconnected again a few days later at an event and really hit it off. "It was then that we could talk in a relaxed atmosphere, outside of my work environment," Rodriguez said. "It was love at first sight for both."
The couple's relationship progressed pretty quickly, and according to Sports Illustrated, the pair welcomed their first child together, daughter Alana Martina, in 2017. The same year, Ronaldo welcomed twins Eva and Mateo with the help of a surrogate. But, on April 18, Ronaldo and Rodriguez shared some sad news about the newest additions to their family on Instagram. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," they wrote. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness." They also thanked all of the doctors and nurses who helped care for them as they asked fans for privacy.
Now, it seems like Rodriguez is putting on a brave face in her first appearance since the tragic news.
Georgina Rodriguez heads to Cannes
Georgina Rodriguez has had a rough spring, but she seemed to be in good spirits during her first public appearance following the loss of her son, as the star took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her trip to Cannes. The first post, which included a multi-photo update, captured the model standing in front of a private jet, bent over the steps to adjust her heel as she gazed into the camera. The remaining images offered a great view of her shimmery halter dress. Rodriguez pulled her hair back into a sleek bun and let a few pieces of hair fall around the frame of her face. The 28-year-old accessorized the look with a pair of emerald earrings and a bracelet to match.
In the second series of images, the star posed at the Cannes Film Festival with a few famous faces, including model Bella Hadid. "YES WE CANNES," she wrote. Fans made sure to flock to the comments section to shower Rodriguez with praise. "You're so beautiful!" one follower exclaimed. "Absolutely stunning! We need more of your #netflix show!" another user wrote.
On May 7, Rodriguez took to her Instagram account to share a sweet photo of her newborn daughter. The image captured the baby sleeping soundly with a smile on her face. She looked dressed to impress in a Moschino shirt and knit blanket. "Bella Esmeralda," the model wrote in the caption. How sweet!