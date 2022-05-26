All Eyes Were On Priscilla Presley At The Elvis Premiere

Priscilla Presley's chic ensemble has stopped attendees of the Cannes Film Festival in their tracks. The actor and businessperson is no stranger to donning outfits that gain the admiration of others, as i-D noted with a collection of her iconic wardrobe choices over the years. A pastel '80s blue jumpsuit, a bedazzled denim tuxedo, and a vibrant pink '60s dress are just some of the stunning looks Priscilla has sported that have left a lasting impression on fashion fans.

Priscilla appeared at the annual film festival to show support for the premiere of the Baz Luhrmann biopic, "Elvis," which chronicles the life of her late ex-husband, Elvis Presley. In May, Women's Wear Daily wrote that Elvis and Priscilla's breathtaking fashion moments would be recreated in the film with the help of designers Prada and Miu Miu. "Priscilla Presley's beauty and iconic style has indelibly marked contemporary culture," the movie's costume designer, Catherine Martin, said. Martin added that she and Luhrmann stayed away from "merely imitating" Priscilla's clothing in the movie and instead sought out a "modern way of connecting audiences to her distinctive, history-making style." At 77 years old, Priscilla's sense of style remains one-of-a-kind as she proved at the red carpet event.