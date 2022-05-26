All Eyes Were On Priscilla Presley At The Elvis Premiere
Priscilla Presley's chic ensemble has stopped attendees of the Cannes Film Festival in their tracks. The actor and businessperson is no stranger to donning outfits that gain the admiration of others, as i-D noted with a collection of her iconic wardrobe choices over the years. A pastel '80s blue jumpsuit, a bedazzled denim tuxedo, and a vibrant pink '60s dress are just some of the stunning looks Priscilla has sported that have left a lasting impression on fashion fans.
Priscilla appeared at the annual film festival to show support for the premiere of the Baz Luhrmann biopic, "Elvis," which chronicles the life of her late ex-husband, Elvis Presley. In May, Women's Wear Daily wrote that Elvis and Priscilla's breathtaking fashion moments would be recreated in the film with the help of designers Prada and Miu Miu. "Priscilla Presley's beauty and iconic style has indelibly marked contemporary culture," the movie's costume designer, Catherine Martin, said. Martin added that she and Luhrmann stayed away from "merely imitating" Priscilla's clothing in the movie and instead sought out a "modern way of connecting audiences to her distinctive, history-making style." At 77 years old, Priscilla's sense of style remains one-of-a-kind as she proved at the red carpet event.
Priscilla Presley looked gorgeous in a fashionable silk dress at Cannes
Cannes Film Festival goers couldn't help but notice Priscilla Presley's stunning ensemble on the red carpet. Priscilla walked alongside the cast and crew of the new biopic, "Elvis," including Austin Butler, who portrays her late ex-husband and legendary musician Elvis Presley in the film. Photos published by the Daily Mail on May 25 showed Priscilla looking beautiful in a beaded silk brown dress and black heels. In addition, she opted for a side ponytail and stud diamond earrings as she posed for cameras. Priscilla had another epic Cannes wardrobe moment up her sleeve, as she also later wore a dazzling rhinestone suit at an after party for "Elvis."
Not only were Priscilla's red carpet moments memorable, but viewing the film was likewise an unforgettable experience for viewers. Variety noted that the biopic's premiere garnered a 12-minute standing ovation from its audience and made both Priscilla and Butler emotional. Priscilla posted the movie's trailer on her Instagram account on May 6 and wrote that she "relived every moment in this film," which she said was "[b]eautifully done." Congratulations to Priscilla and the "Elvis" cast and crew on a job well done at the film festival!