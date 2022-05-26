How Much Was Ray Liotta Worth When He Died
Fans were shocked at the news of Ray Liotta's death on May 26. The "Goodfellas" star was just 67 at the time of his death. According to Deadline, Liotta was on location in the Dominican Republic working on a new film when he was found to have died in his sleep.
Liotta got his big break with his leading role "Goodfellas" in 1990. He was also known for his work on "Field of Dreams," and his Emmy-winning turn in "ER." In the years and months preceding his death, Liotta was still hard at work, having scored roles in the Academy Award-winning "Marriage Story," and more recently, "The Many Saints of Newark."
In addition to a prolific career, Liotta also leaves behind a loving family. His daughter Karsen Liotta's fledgling acting career was no doubt a source of pride to her father as he follows in his footsteps, per Vanity Fair. At the time of his death, Liotta was also engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo, per The U.S. Sun. Thanks to his long successful career, and recent big-name projects, Liotta left his loved ones with a substantial fortune.
Ray Liotta didn't anticipate getting as famous as he did
After years of toiling away in the entertainment industry, Ray Liotta was able to build up an impressive net worth. All in all, at the time of his death, Liotta was worth an estimated $14 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. He worked steadily from his early 20s when he decided to pursue a career in the arts until his death. As mentioned above, at the time of his passing, Liotta was busy working on a new project in the Dominican Republic.
In addition to his film and television roles, Liotta also earned a handsome income from his commercial work. In 2019, Liotta became the spokesperson for the anti-smoking drug Chantix, for which he filmed a number of ads. That he would die with $14 million in the bank, must have seemed inconceivable to a teenage Liotta. The Emmy winner was adopted into an Italian-American family at six months old and spent his childhood in suburban New Jersey, per The Guardian. "To be honest with you, I thought I'd be in construction," he told the outlet in 2021.
In addition to his large net worth, Liotta likely also left behind some lavish property. Though the value of his most recently acquired properties is unknown, in 2007 he sold his Pacific Palisades house to Britney Spears for a reported $8 million, per the Irish Examiner.