How Much Was Ray Liotta Worth When He Died

Fans were shocked at the news of Ray Liotta's death on May 26. The "Goodfellas" star was just 67 at the time of his death. According to Deadline, Liotta was on location in the Dominican Republic working on a new film when he was found to have died in his sleep.

Liotta got his big break with his leading role "Goodfellas" in 1990. He was also known for his work on "Field of Dreams," and his Emmy-winning turn in "ER." In the years and months preceding his death, Liotta was still hard at work, having scored roles in the Academy Award-winning "Marriage Story," and more recently, "The Many Saints of Newark."

In addition to a prolific career, Liotta also leaves behind a loving family. His daughter Karsen Liotta's fledgling acting career was no doubt a source of pride to her father as he follows in his footsteps, per Vanity Fair. At the time of his death, Liotta was also engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo, per The U.S. Sun. Thanks to his long successful career, and recent big-name projects, Liotta left his loved ones with a substantial fortune.