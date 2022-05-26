The Truth About Ray Liotta's Ex-Wife

Ray Liotta had an incredible career that frequently featured him as the tough guy, the bad guy, or the wild guy. With the news of Liotta's tragic death in May 2022, he will certainly be remembered for his on-screen intensity thanks to some of the most dynamic characters in cinema history — we're looking at you Henry Hill. Liotta, however, was much more than a muscle in real life. He was actually a big family man.

Liotta shared daughter Karsen with his first wife, Michelle Grace. The two met at a baseball game where her husband at the time was playing for the Chicago Cubs. Liotta made it clear in a 2003 interview with The Mercury News that they never cheated. "But after she and Mark split up, she was looking for an acting coach. She was asked to do a rap video, and she called me up one day and said, 'Should I do this video?' And I said, 'No, you should probably have dinner with me.' And we've been together ever since." Smooth, Liotta. Very smooth.

The couple got married in February 1997 and welcomed their daughter the following year, per Married Biography. By 2004, however, Liotta and Grace decided to divorce. What caused them to call it quits? "It just didn't work out," he told the Guardian in 2007. Fortunately, Liotta and Grace seemed to be on great terms post-divorce as they raised Karsen. Here's a little more insight into Liotta's ex-wife.