Amber Heard's Jab At Kate Moss Has Fans Spitting Fire
The polarizing court battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continued to escalate well into its final days, particularly when Kate Moss testified in favor of Depp. Depp, who sued his ex-wife in March 2019 for defamation after she penned a December 2018 essay about being the victim of sexual abuse for The Washington Post, was countersued by Heard in January 2021, according to Vox. Then began the complex civil proceedings that have reignited post-#MeToo debates about abuse and power between men and women in Hollywood, The New York Times argued. Many people online seem to be rooting for one or the other.
Those favorable to Depp got a boost of confidence on May 25, when Moss denied an old rumor that Depp had pushed her down the stairs when they dated in the 1990s. "We were leaving the room — Johnny left the room before I did — and there had been a rainstorm and, as I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back," she told the lawyer, who asked her to explain what happened in Jamaica, where the aggression reportedly took place. Moss cried out, and Depp returned to her aid. "[He] carried me to my room and got me medical attention," Moss detailed.
She was called as a witness after Heard mentioned Moss in court while explaining why she was afraid Depp would push her down the stairs during an argument. After Moss's testimony, Heard took a jab at her — but it might have backfired.
Amber Heard claimed Kate Moss came 'out of the woodwork'
A day after Kate Moss offered her remote testimony, Amber Heard told the cross-examining lawyer she was unsurprised the British supermodel had agreed to be a witness for Johnny Depp. "I know how many people will come out of the woodwork to be in support of Johnny," Heard said. Moss's account has no impact on how she felt when she believed her then-husband might push her. "It didn't matter," she continued. "It doesn't change what I believed at the time when we were on the stairs."
Heard's choice of words didn't sit well with many. "KATE MOSS?(,!!! WOODWORK????" Twitch streamer Boze tweeted. Many argued Moss's fortune makes her an unlikely character to engage in attention-seeking. "Kate Moss is a household name. She has been a multimillionaire A-List model for decades ... [this] is the funniest and most desperate s**t ever," one Twitter user wrote. Others pointed out the arguable disparity between Heard's and Moss's level of recognition. "I guess Kate Moss, one of the most well known supermodels on the planet, just wanted her 15 minutes," wrote another.
The trial has been hard on Heard, who seems to be losing the sympathy battle to Depp, NPR noted. On May 26, she gave an emotional speech in which she addressed the toll it's taken on her, Variety reported. "It's been agonizing. This is humiliating for any human being to go through," she said. "Perhaps it's easy to forget that, but I am a human being."
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.