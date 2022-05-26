Amber Heard's Jab At Kate Moss Has Fans Spitting Fire

A day after Kate Moss offered her remote testimony, Amber Heard told the cross-examining lawyer she was unsurprised the British supermodel had agreed to be a witness for Johnny Depp. "I know how many people will come out of the woodwork to be in support of Johnny," Heard said. Moss's account has no impact on how she felt when she believed her then-husband might push her. "It didn't matter," she continued. "It doesn't change what I believed at the time when we were on the stairs."

Heard's choice of words didn't sit well with many. "KATE MOSS?(,!!! WOODWORK????" Twitch streamer Boze tweeted. Many argued Moss's fortune makes her an unlikely character to engage in attention-seeking. "Kate Moss is a household name. She has been a multimillionaire A-List model for decades ... [this] is the funniest and most desperate s**t ever," one Twitter user wrote. Others pointed out the arguable disparity between Heard's and Moss's level of recognition. "I guess Kate Moss, one of the most well known supermodels on the planet, just wanted her 15 minutes," wrote another.

The trial has been hard on Heard, who seems to be losing the sympathy battle to Depp, NPR noted. On May 26, she gave an emotional speech in which she addressed the toll it's taken on her, Variety reported. "It's been agonizing. This is humiliating for any human being to go through," she said. "Perhaps it's easy to forget that, but I am a human being."

