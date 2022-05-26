Zendaya And Anne Hathaway Are Teaming Up For A New Project

Two of the most talented actors in Hollywood, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway, are joining forces in a chic short film for a luxury brand. Both performers are familiar with brand partnerships.

In February, Zendaya led a Super Bowl Squarespace commercial, and that same month she also starred in a Valentino campaign called "Rendez-Vous." In a statement for Harper's Bazaar, the fashion brand's creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, revealed why Valentino approached Zendaya to be their latest celebrity partner. "She is a powerful and fierce young woman that uses her talent and her work to express herself, her values and her generation as well," Piccioli said.

For her part, Hathaway has participated in ads for brands like Lancôme and Tod's, and she recently starred alongside tennis star Roger Federer for a campaign promoting Switzerland Tourism in April. As Newsweek noted, the new collaboration between Zendaya and Hathaway marks the first time the stars have acted in a project together. Fans of the two will be in for a treat as they combine their skills for this artistic and stunning short film.