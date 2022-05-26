Jill And Derick Dillard's Statement On Josh Duggar's Sentence Appears To Side-Eye Jim Bob And Michelle

The following article contains allegations of sexual abuse.

For years, Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband Derick Dillard have distanced themselves from her family, especially her parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. But during Josh Duggar's child porn trial in December, the couple seemed to move further away from the Duggars. Derick tweeted during jury deliberations, "Praying for justice this morning." After Josh's verdict, Jill and Derick made a statement that further broke with the Duggars, writing on their family website, "We have been lied to so much that we wanted to hear the evidence for ourselves in court. After seeing all the evidence as it was presented, we believe that the jury reached a just verdict today."

Jill and Derick didn't name anyone in the verdict statement, but they didn't have to. Multiple media outlets reported that Jim Bob and Michelle failed to report Josh's abuse as a teen to authorities and allowed Josh to sexually abuse his sisters. Even worse, Derick confirmed to blogger Katie Joy in February that Jill and Jessa Duggar were coached on what to say in their 2015 Megyn Kelly interview about Josh. Derick told Joy that Jill was "heavily coached to stay within a certain narrative."

Even though fans suspected a rift between the Dillards and the Duggar family, many were shocked when Jill disclosed she had not been to her parents' house in years. But Jill and Derick's statement on Josh's sentence appears to side-eye Jim Bob and Michelle.