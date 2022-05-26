Ray Liotta Had A Bright Outlook On His Future In His Last Social Media Post

Hollywood is still reeling after the tragic death of actor Ray Liotta on May 26, particularly given how young he was and how much more he still had to do. Liotta was only 67 when he died in his sleep, per The Hollywood Reporter, during filming for the movie "Dangerous Waters" in the Dominican Republic. Though Liotta's family has yet to make a public statement, his publicist Jennifer Allen confirmed the news. Liotta started filming "Waters" only a week ago, and Liotta's fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, was there with him.

Liotta often played the sweet face masking the corrupt character underneath in films like 1990's "Goodfellas," as real-life mob snitch Henry Hill; 1986's "Something Wild," as abusive ex-con Ray Sinclair; and recently in the "Sopranos" prequel "The Many Saints of Newark." Even in the 1989 film "Field of Dreams," Liotta played Shoeless Joe Jackson, the young ball player caught in the 1919 White Sox scandal. "But that's not who I am," Liotta said in 2016. "I mean, me personally, I've never been in a fight in my life, and yet here, now, I'm getting stuck with this tough guy stuff." His role as an ex-con with a drinking problem in "ER" earned him a 2005 Emmy, and he worked alongside his daughter, Karsen, in the series "Shades of Blue," co-starring Jennifer Lopez.

Liotta was enjoying a busy career when he died, with lots of projects recently and currently in production, including one he mentioned in his last social media post.