The Real Reason Camilla Luddington Almost Didn't Land Grey's Anatomy

Camilla Luddington didn't join the cast of "Grey's Anatomy" until Season 8, but now, fans can't imagine the show without her presence.

Even though her love interest, Alex Karey (Justin Chambers), on the medical drama left the series, Luddington chose to stay and continue playing her character, Jo Wilson, and it doesn't look like she's planning on retiring her scrubs any time soon. "It's really exciting playing a character that every season you learn something new about," she said of her role to Backstage in February 2021. "I didn't know that she was married before; I didn't know that she was in an abusive relationship; I didn't even know that she was homeless until, I think, Episode 8, maybe, of my first season."

In 2020, along with co-stars Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd, Luddington signed a new multi-year contract to continue her stint on "Grey's," and received a pay raise while at it, per Deadline. The actor will likely be involved in the drama series until it ends, but not many fans know that she almost didn't make the cast.