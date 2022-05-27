Dominic Fike's Comments About Amber Heard Set The Internet On Fire

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse.

Dominic Fike, known for his role as Elliott on the HBO series "Euphoria," is also a popular musician who has recently been touring across the United States. The "3 Nights" singer recently took the stage at schools such as University of Connecticut and University of Rhode Island. And while students thoroughly enjoyed those performances and shared clips of the shows on social media, his stop at Northwestern University on May 26 has people talking for the wrong reasons.

Halfway through his set at Northwestern, Fike took a second to address the crowd with a confession. "Yo, I'm just gonna come straight out and say it. I'm gonna say it. I'm gonna be real with y'all," he continued, "I think Amber Heard is hot. I know it's not a popular opinion ... but I've been having these visions of her [where] she's beating me up. I think it's hot."

Amber Heard, who is currently in a legal battle with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, has been accused of physically abusing the "Pirates of the Carribbean" actor, per the Daily Mail. Meanwhile, Heard has also accused Depp of physical abuse in her recent shocking testimony. The ongoing defamation trial between Depp and Heard has completely taken over social media and gotten the attention of several stars. But Fike's unusual comments about the actor have only added fuel to the fire, and backfired on the musician.