Yara Shahidi Just Finished A Very Impressive Chapter

Actor Yara Shahidi has achieved a major life goal outside of her acting career. As it was announced in 2017 that she would be starring in the "Black-ish" spinoff, "Grown-ish," publications also revealed Shahidi would begin to attend Harvard University. During a March 2018 "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" interview, Shahidi spoke about her lifelong desire to pursue higher education. "I've wanted to be a history professor for longer than I've wanted to be an actor," Shahidi said. She also expressed her devotion to simultaneously continuing her acting career, stating, "I made a commitment to a university and a commitment to a show, and I plan on keeping them."

True to her word, while attending Harvard, Shahidi fulfilled her role as Zoey Johnson in "Grown-ish." Although she wasn't sure how her acting and academic duties may interact, Shahidi has explained that she was able to balance both harmoniously. "At first, there were much more serious conversations in my mind about, 'How in the world am I going to pair this academic world that I love with my entertainment world?'" Shahidi said in a January interview with "Another Act." She continued, "And it's come together so beautifully." Now, the multitalented actor has a whole lot to celebrate after years of dedication to studying at Harvard.