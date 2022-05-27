Dean McDermott's Reunion With His Ex-Wife Is Sure To Turn Heads

Dean McDermott was spotted with some unusual company recently. According to E! News, McDermott and his wife Tori Spelling are calling it quits and planning on getting a divorce. Back in 2021, the "Scream 2" actor shared her family Christmas card on social media, but her husband was nowhere in sight. At first she covered up for McDermott and claimed he was in the middle of filming a new movie. However, the truth has taken a turn for the worse.

"The marriage is over and has been for a very long time now," a source told the outlet. "Tori has met with her lawyers and is planning to file very soon. She's trying to work it all out and make sure she is financially OK first." The E! source further explained that this decision has been in the works for a while now and that the two have had difficulties getting along.

According to Us Weekly, McDermott and Spelling met while on set in 2005, and at the time, both of them were already married. However, less than a year after their initial interaction, they tied the knot in Fiji. The couple has been through a lot of ups and downs throughout their nearly 17-year marriage, but now this time seems to be the end of their union. And, with divorce rumors beginning to hit the news, it appears McDermott has wasted no time in taking comfort with an unexpected companion.