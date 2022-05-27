Andy Cohen And Bravo Are Facing Serious Heat Over The Real Housewives Of Dubai

Bravo's new series "The Real Housewives of Dubai" promises to take the franchise to new heights of drama. Even the show's tagline is cheeky: "If you can't handle the heat ... get out of Dubai." On top of that, a fan-favorite on Bravo's "Ladies of London," Caroline Stanbury returns to reality TV for "RHODubai."

"RHODubai" is the 11th show in the "Housewivesverse." In November, Cohen announced the series telling The Hollywood Reporter, "Everything's bigger in Dubai, and I couldn't be more excited to launch Bravo's first international Housewives series in a city I've been fascinated by for years." Many of the Bravo faithful were excited about a new "Real Housewives" fix, but the reaction to Cohen's news wasn't all sunshine and rainbows. After the news broke, Twitter clapped back at Bravo for putting a spotlight on a city known for poor women's rights and gay rights. A non-fan tweeted: "Cool, human rights are for the rich." Another tweeted: "Great! So now we're going to ignore the anti-gay laws and misogyny of [the United Arab Emirates]? 10-15 years in prison for being gay. Great pick! I see the 'social consciousness' of BRAVO didn't last very long." Ouch.

The new series will air on June 1, so emotional reactions have died down, right? Wrong! Cohen and Bravo are facing serious heat over the "RHODubai."