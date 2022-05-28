Ben Affleck Was Just Spotted In A Setting That He's Avoided For Years

Ben Affleck has been beyond busy these days. After proposing to his now-fiancée Jennifer Lopez for a second time, the pair has been searching for the perfect Los Angeles home to move into together as they begin to blend their families. According to Entertainment Tonight, the duo originally purchased a $55 million dollar Bel Air home, but it fell out of escrow in April and caused them to go back to the drawing board. The famous couple has checked out the Spelling Manor, infamously known as "The Manor," in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, as well as several other properties.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Affleck and Lopez can't wait to live together. "Jen and Ben are excited to further solidify their relationship and take this next step," the insider said. "At this point, they know they are meant to be together and they are prepared to elevate their relationship in this way and include their families in the process and bring everyone together as a healthy unit."

While finding a house and planning their dream wedding are amongst Bennifer's main priorities, the pair still has individual aspirations of their own. Lopez is gearing up to release her action-packed Netflix film "Mother" later this year, according to Entertainment Weekly, while Affleck is returning to some past hobbies for the first time in awhile. In fact, he was recently spotted somewhere that he hasn't been in several years.