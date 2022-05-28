What We Know About Busy Philipps' Separation From Her Husband

Busy Philipps and Marc Silverstein are not the kinds of people who like to broadcast the changes in their personal lives the very second that it happens. Instead, it took Philips over a year to say anything about their separation.

"It's been a really long time that Marc and I have been separated, and our kids know, our families know, our friends know," she revealed on her "Busy Philips Is Doing Her Best" podcast (via People). Explaining that she and Silverstein have been living separate lives since February 2021, Philipps admitted that she doesn't understand why so many high-profile couples feel the need to announce all of the milestones in their lives, including the highlights and the lowlights. She said, "Marc and I talked about it, and when we first separated, we couldn't even think about putting one of those statements out — it made us sick, both of us, truly ill."

That said, the last time that Philipps posted a photo of Silverstein on her Instagram account was back in July 2021 for his 50th birthday. Silverstein also wished Philipps a Happy Mother's Day a few months earlier on his Instagram, too. Regardless of such, it seems as if Philipps and Silverstein are prioritizing their own happiness over celebrity and even social media norms and expectations.