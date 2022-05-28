Where Kyle Richards And Brandi Glanville's Friendship Stands Now

The following article contains language that some may find offensive.

Brandi Glanville from "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" is the queen of TMI and trash-talking. Brandi first appeared on the Bravo show during Season 2 but became a full-time cast member in Season 3. She was controversial and polarizing from the get-go and is definitely not afraid of speaking her mind. She doesn't hold back either, resulting in her fighting and feuding with all of the "RHOBH" women at some point.

Brandi's biggest adversary, however, was Kyle Richards. The two were like gasoline on fire from when they first butted heads during Dana Wilkey's game night from hell. It went from fun gaming to drunken screaming from zero to ten without passing go. Brandi got into it with Kyle and her sister, resulting in lots of angry finger-pointing and Kim Richards calling Brandi "a s**t pig." It didn't get any better from there on in.

Kyle and Brandi went at it constantly, often over Kim. Kyle accused Brandi of having a negative impact on her sister as Kim struggled with her sobriety. Brandi clapped back in the "RHOBH" Season 3 reunion show, claiming she believed Kyle would be "happy" for Kim to fall off the wagon. That really ramped things up a notch. An emotional and angry Kyle tearfully told Brandi, "That's the meanest thing you can say." Cue an overly dramatic eye roll response. The couple's constant catfighting made for something rotten in the state of Beverly Hills. But where do Kyle Richards and Brandi Glanville's friendship stand now?