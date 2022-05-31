What Does Justin Hartley Really Think Of Chrishell Stause's Recent Romantic Drama

You don't watch "Selling Sunset" for real estate; you watch it for drama. The Netflix mega-hit, which follows a group of good-looking LA-based real estate agents who rarely get along, is the definition of marathon-worthy TV. Season 5 wrapped in April, and the bombshell revelation was that Chrishell Stause was dating, but ultimately dumped her boss, Jason Oppenheim. Oppenheim and Stause supposedly fell in love during the off-season, but by the time the newest season ended, they decided to go their separate ways. Stause wanted kids, and Oppenheim didn't.

It was a tough break for Stause, who suffered a very public and messy divorce while filming Season 3. Her now ex-husband, "This Is Us" star Justin Hartley, let her know via text that he'd filed for divorce. "Forty-five minutes later, the world knew," she said on a Season 3 episode, explaining that the press picked the story up within less than an hour, per USA Today. "We had a fight that morning over the phone," she said. "And I never saw him since."

Stause eventually pulled herself together, sold some real estate, and started dating Oppenheim. Since she and Oppenheim split, Stause has been dating something new, and sources say Hartley has strong feelings about it.