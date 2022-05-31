Kylie Jenner Continues To Tease Fans About Her Son

Motherhood becomes Kylie Jenner. The beauty mogul, who gave birth to her second child on February 2, is back at work and promoting her new range of lavender-scented body care products, via her Instagram. It seems that even though she's a mother of two, she's still chasing her business goals. However, her boyfriend and father of her kids, rapper Travis Scott, certainly knows how to pamper the woman in his life.

On Mother's Day, Scott pulled out all the stops to celebrate the mother of his children. Jenner shared a snapshot and two videos on her Instagram page depicting the fairytale wonderland he created in honor of her. She captioned it, "the sweetest mother's day." Per Harper's Bazaar, the rapper indulged Jenner with several lavish bouquets of hundreds of white daisies set alongside a table with a special breakfast setting. Scott, Jenner, and their daughter, Stormi Webster, each had their own bedazzled cup set on the white table cloth. Scott's choice of flower may have a hidden meaning. According to Florgeous, the daisy was the Norse goddess Freya's sacred flower. As the goddess of fertility, the flower has come to symbolize motherhood and childbirth. Scott's display of affection couldn't be more perfect for Jenner who's in this season of her life. And just because Jenner is promoting her new range, it doesn't mean she doesn't stop to appreciate the small moments, especially when it comes to her kids.