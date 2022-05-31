Why Lily-Rose Depp Just Posted Online For The First Time Since Johnny's Trial Began

Lily-Rose Depp broke her Instagram silence to share some pictures of her 23rd birthday (pictured above). With her blonde hair and pink outfit, the comments calling her "Princess Peach" in a nod to the Super Mario character are right on the money. Birthday wishes poured in from fans and fellow celebs alike, with Paris Hilton writing "Happy Birthday beautiful."

Lily-Rose's birthday post on Sunday marks the first time she's posted since her father's defamation trial began. Her last prior Instagram post is dated April 9, while jury selection started on April 11. Lily-Rose hasn't commented on the trial, leading some of her father's more ardent supporters to post messages laying into her for not speaking up. In a tweet quoting screenshots of the cyber abuse, one person said, "Y'all harassing her over a man y'all have never met. Parasocial relationships are a disease. Y'all have no consideration that maybe all this is difficult for her, y'all feel entitled to her time & energy."

While Lily-Rose hasn't spoken about the trial, she previously defended Johnny on Instagram in 2016 when Heard initially made her allegations. In the now-deleted post (via Variety), she wrote, "My dad is the sweetest most loving person I know. He's been nothing but a wonderful father to my little brother and I, and everyone who knows him would say the same." Now that the trial is winding down, hopefully Lily-Rose can post in peace going forward as she enjoys another trip around the sun.