Jamie Lee Curtis Finally Took The Role In Her Daughter's Wedding That We Had Been Waiting For

Can we all just agree that Jamie Lee Curtis is one of the most well-known actors in the business? As many know, she's starred in plenty of hit movies from "Freaky Friday" to "True Lies." Curtis has even earned the title of "Scream Queen" thanks to her roles in the uber-popular "Halloween" franchise. But while fans know Curtis for her roles in film, her personal life has also become a hot topic of conversation.

According to Country Living, Curtis and her husband, Christopher Guest, have been married for over 35 years, which is incredibly impressive in Hollywood. In an interview with Hello!, she shared her secret to such a successful and long-lasting marriage. "Don't leave. That's really it — two words. Because you will want to. If you're telling me anybody who's married for a long time hasn't thought 'I hate them, I want out,' of course they have!" Curtis told the outlet. "I believe if you stay on the bus long enough, the scenery will change!" Wise advice from a wise woman.

During their time together, Curtis and Guest welcomed two children — Ruby and Annie, per Hollywood Life. In 2021, Curtis revealed to People that her daughter, Ruby, came out as transgendered. "It was scary — just the sheer fact of telling them something about me they didn't know," Ruby told the outlet of the transition. Luckily, her parents were supportive, and now she's ready to take another big step in her life.