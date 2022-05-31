Jamie Lee Curtis Finally Took The Role In Her Daughter's Wedding That We Had Been Waiting For
Can we all just agree that Jamie Lee Curtis is one of the most well-known actors in the business? As many know, she's starred in plenty of hit movies from "Freaky Friday" to "True Lies." Curtis has even earned the title of "Scream Queen" thanks to her roles in the uber-popular "Halloween" franchise. But while fans know Curtis for her roles in film, her personal life has also become a hot topic of conversation.
According to Country Living, Curtis and her husband, Christopher Guest, have been married for over 35 years, which is incredibly impressive in Hollywood. In an interview with Hello!, she shared her secret to such a successful and long-lasting marriage. "Don't leave. That's really it — two words. Because you will want to. If you're telling me anybody who's married for a long time hasn't thought 'I hate them, I want out,' of course they have!" Curtis told the outlet. "I believe if you stay on the bus long enough, the scenery will change!" Wise advice from a wise woman.
During their time together, Curtis and Guest welcomed two children — Ruby and Annie, per Hollywood Life. In 2021, Curtis revealed to People that her daughter, Ruby, came out as transgendered. "It was scary — just the sheer fact of telling them something about me they didn't know," Ruby told the outlet of the transition. Luckily, her parents were supportive, and now she's ready to take another big step in her life.
Jamie Lee Curtis officiates daughter's wedding
Jamie Lee Curtis can add "wedding officiant" to her résumé. The actor took to Instagram on May 30 to share a few images from her daughter Ruby Guest's cosplay wedding, where she served as the officiant, according to Page Six. In the adorable snapshot, Curtis stands in the middle of Ruby and wife, Kynthia. "WIFE IS SWEET! Ruby and Kynthia 5/29/2022," read the caption. Curtis rocked a white dress with a navy jacket, while Ruby got into character in a multi-colored dress with semi-sheer sleeves and a skull on her chest. Wife-to-be Kynthia opted for a black and white cosplay outfit with bunny ears.
The second photo captured Guest and Kynthia gazing into one another's eyes. "YES THEY DO AND DID! MARRIED! RUBY and KYNTHIA 5/29/2022," Curtis wrote in the caption. Several fans commented on the upload with well-wishes for the newlyweds. "Congratulations Ruby and Kynthia!! Love you both so much," one follower wrote on the post. A few of Curtis' famous friends also commented. "So happy for you and your family," Maria Shriver wrote. Kyle Richards simply commented with three clapping hands emoji.
Curtis previously talked about Ruby's wedding in an interview with "Jimmy Kimmel Live." "It is a cosplay wedding," she explained to Kimmel. "That means you wear a costume, you dress up as something." So it seems having Curtis as the officiant was just one of the very cool aspects of the special union, though, we may argue that it is indeed the coolest part.