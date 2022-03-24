Jamie Lee Curtis Revealed The Unique Way She's Officiating Her Daughter's Wedding

During Jamie Lee Curtis' March 22 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the 63-year-old actor revealed that she would be officiating Ruby and her fiancé's wedding in World of Warcraft cosplay. "Ruby and Kynthia picked my costume which — her name is Jaina Proudmoore," she explained. After getting assigned the outfit, Curtis said she headed to Etsy to get the ensemble. "[I] wrote 'Jaina Proudmoore costume' and up came a woman [who] had the costume." However, the "New Girl" star went on to say that recently her costume hit a snag due to the ongoing "supply chain issue" in Russia. "I got an email from her. She said 'There may be a delay,'" she said. "The costume is coming from Russia. She is a seamstress in Russia."

Even with a potential costume hiccup, the Archer star's excitement for her daughter's wedding hasn't faltered. "We're gonna have a beautiful picnic in the backyard. I'm really excited," she exclaimed. "Both my children will have been married in my backyard."

Curtis' interview comes a few months after she and her daughter sat down in October 2021 to discuss the latter's coming out process. "It was scary — just the sheer fact of telling them something about me they didn't know," Ruby told People. Curtis also opened up about the lessons she's learned and revealed that she's become more mindful of what she says. "You slow your speech down a little. ... You still mess up, I've messed up today twice. We're human," she said.