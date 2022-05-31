Johnny Depp Has A New Legal Issue To Worry About

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have spent the last few years embroiled in an ongoing legal battle against each other. The basis of the current suit revolves around an 2018 op-ed written by Heard and published in The Washington Post. In the piece, Heard claimed to be the survivor of an abusive relationship. She never named Depp in the article, but the actor claims that she made it clear the piece was about him. Depp is now suing Heard for defamation in a Virginia court. Depp has alleged that Heard's claims of abuse are false and that they have cost him career opportunities which have, in turn, caused him to lose money. Heard is countersuing Depp on similar grounds based on his attorney's comments that she made false allegations.

It's a big mess, and like so many other celebrity trials, it has become a bonafide media circus. Heard has found herself on the receiving end of widespread online hate as Depp's devoted fan base rallies around him. Though Depp seems to have more public support, he is far from in the clear.

As his case against Heard goes to the jury for deliberation, Depp faces yet another legal issue — this time from ACLU.