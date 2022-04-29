How Elon Musk Got Dragged Into The Amber Heard Donation Controversy

Even amidst his monumental bid for the ownership of Twitter, Elon Musk can't escape being brought up in the lawsuit between his ex-girlfriend, Amber Heard, and her former husband Johnny Depp. Heard and Musk began dating shortly after her 2016 divorce from Depp. Their relationship suffered many ups and downs, with the couple breaking up in 2017 only to get back together in 2018 before splitting once and for all.

During her divorce from Depp, Heard declared that she was not in it for the money. In order to prove that, Heard pledged to donate her $7 million divorce settlement between the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). In the current defamation trial, Depp's lawyers are calling the donations into question and suspecting that she in fact did not keep her promise to these organizations, per The Independent.

Although witness testimony from the trial has claimed that Heard used Musk to fill a space after Depp, new evidence from the ACLU suggests that the Tesla CEO may have also helped Heard out financially.