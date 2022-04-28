New Testimony Confirms What We Suspected About Amber Heard's Relationship With Elon Musk

More details about Amber Heard and Elon Musk's previous relationship had finally come to light, thanks to the couple's former talent agent, Christian Carino.

Heard and Musk's past romance is suddenly back in the spotlight again after Johnny Depp accused Heard of having an affair with the Tesla founder while they were still married in his defamation trial against her. Musk was initially asked to testify in the trial, albeit via video call, as well as share all his correspondence with Heard over the course of their relationship. It's still unclear why his participation was needed, but it's likely because he had supposedly visited Heard in the house she once shared with Depp, merely days after she had allegedly thrown a bottle at the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor, per Hollywood Life.

The "Aquaman" star and tech mogul's relationship didn't last long; the two had only dated for a few months. However, according to Carino, it was never serious and Heard never loved Musk.