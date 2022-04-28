New Testimony Confirms What We Suspected About Amber Heard's Relationship With Elon Musk
More details about Amber Heard and Elon Musk's previous relationship had finally come to light, thanks to the couple's former talent agent, Christian Carino.
Heard and Musk's past romance is suddenly back in the spotlight again after Johnny Depp accused Heard of having an affair with the Tesla founder while they were still married in his defamation trial against her. Musk was initially asked to testify in the trial, albeit via video call, as well as share all his correspondence with Heard over the course of their relationship. It's still unclear why his participation was needed, but it's likely because he had supposedly visited Heard in the house she once shared with Depp, merely days after she had allegedly thrown a bottle at the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor, per Hollywood Life.
The "Aquaman" star and tech mogul's relationship didn't last long; the two had only dated for a few months. However, according to Carino, it was never serious and Heard never loved Musk.
Amber Heard only dated Elon Musk to "fill a space"
Even though Amber Heard dated Elon Musk almost immediately after she divorced Johnny Depp, her ex-agent Christian Carino told the court that she never loved the billionaire. Carino, whose testimony was pre recorded, was asked to read correspondence from Heard from 2017, and in one email, Heard wrote, "dealing with breakup. I hate when things go public. See, I'm so sad."
Carino said that he believed she was referring to Musk and offered her his two cents. It "seems like a press release. You weren't in love with him, and you told me a thousand times you were just filling space," he told Heard at the time, per the Daily Mail. "Why would you be sad if you weren't in love with him to begin with?" he continued. It also seems that her split from Depp wasn't easy, since six months before her controversial Washington Post op-ed piece had been published, she texted Carino, "God I miss him."
On the flip side, Musk, who is no longer appearing in the trial, per E! News, had far deeper feelings for Heard at the time. He once told Rolling Stone that he really loved her, and that the breakup affected him more than it did her. "I just broke up with my girlfriend. I was really in love, and it hurt bad," he said in the 2017 interview. "Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think."