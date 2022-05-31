Catherine Zeta-Jones And Michael Douglas' Son Just Reached A Major Milestone

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have withstood the test of time in Hollywood. According to Showbiz CheatSheet, the couple wed at New York City's famed Plaza Hotel in 2000. There were plenty of celebrities in attendance for the nuptials, including Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, and Tom Hanks. Pretty impressive guest list if you ask us! As of this writing, the pair has been married for over 20 years. Zeta-Jones spoke with WSJ Magazine in 2021, and she talked about how she and Michael make things last. "First of all, we have a lot of fun together," she told the outlet. "We've never, ever lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other's company." How sweet is that?

During their marriage, the couple welcomed two children — Dylan and Carys Douglas. As you can tell from her Instagram feed, Zeta-Jones regularly gushes over her children, and it's easy to see how important they are to her. In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Zeta-Jones talked about her kids and the importance of having a private childhood, which is why they raised them in Bermuda. "I'm very conscious of my kids being very rooted, very down to earth, and I'm always big on manners," she said. "I get complimented on how unaffected they are, and that's because they weren't brought up in Hollywood. We managed to retain some of their childhood longer than other folk."

Both kiddos have come a long way, and Dylan is celebrating a huge milestone.