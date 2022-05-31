A Meetup Between Bridgerton And Euphoria Stars Has Fans In Meltdown Mode
"Euphoria" star Jacob Elordi has a history of lighting social media on fire whenever he's seen with a new lady by his side. Fans were certain he was secretly dating his co-star Zendaya (but alas, the rumors were false), although he did date his "The Kissing Booth" co-star Joey King for a year. Then he dated Cindy Crawford's doppelgänger (and, you know, daughter) Kaia Gerber, but just recently, after months of speculation, Elordi is officially off the market with his new girlfriend, Olivia Jade Giannulli.
A source told Us Weekly on May 24 that the couple are definitely BF-GF, telling the outlet, "They both got out of relationships recently, so they're not rushing into anything serious." The insider close to the situation later added, "So far it's going well and there's sparks between them." Page Six even published photos of Lori Loughlin's daughter leaving Elordi's house with what was described as an overnight bag. Hard to argue with that, but now social media is going wild again after another famous, beautiful woman was spotted on Elordi's arm, and it's as if the two hottest characters from the two hottest shows are filming a crossover episode.
Bridgerton's Simone Ashley spends time with Jacob Elordi
Imagine the kids of "Euphoria" sporting fancy 18th century frocks and looking for a husband on the 'Ton while Lady Whistledown sneaks around in the background. Hey, it could happen, now that "Bridgerton" star Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma on the hit bodice-ripping period drama, was spotted over the weekend spending quite a bit of time with Jacob Elordi. Both actors were present at Monaco's Grand Prix to see Max Verstappen take third place in the F1 race. While the paparazzi photos only show the smoking hot stars chatting politely, posing for photos, and walking side by side, that hasn't stopped stans from 'shipping them.
One fan tweeted, "JACOB ELORDI AND SIMONE ASHLEY IS THE DUO I NEVER KNEW I NEEDED." Another Twitter user agreed, "jacob elordi and simone ashley in the same frame i love hot people." Another wasn't so fond of the upstanding Kate Sharma getting comfortable around the nasty Nate, tweeting, "simone ashley get away from jacob elordi right now."
Some stans went even further after spotting "Grey's Anatomy" star Patrick Dempsey joining Ashley and Elordi for a pic. One fan is gaining praise for commenting on the pic of the trio, "this is the crossover episode i never expected." Talk about McDreamy and McSteamy!