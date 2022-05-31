A Meetup Between Bridgerton And Euphoria Stars Has Fans In Meltdown Mode

"Euphoria" star Jacob Elordi has a history of lighting social media on fire whenever he's seen with a new lady by his side. Fans were certain he was secretly dating his co-star Zendaya (but alas, the rumors were false), although he did date his "The Kissing Booth" co-star Joey King for a year. Then he dated Cindy Crawford's doppelgänger (and, you know, daughter) Kaia Gerber, but just recently, after months of speculation, Elordi is officially off the market with his new girlfriend, Olivia Jade Giannulli.

A source told Us Weekly on May 24 that the couple are definitely BF-GF, telling the outlet, "They both got out of relationships recently, so they're not rushing into anything serious." The insider close to the situation later added, "So far it's going well and there's sparks between them." Page Six even published photos of Lori Loughlin's daughter leaving Elordi's house with what was described as an overnight bag. Hard to argue with that, but now social media is going wild again after another famous, beautiful woman was spotted on Elordi's arm, and it's as if the two hottest characters from the two hottest shows are filming a crossover episode.